1404 ALLISON STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This property is available as a short-term lease for a minimum of 3 months and maximum of 6 months unit June 1, 2020 with the possibility of month-to-month stay. The property will be rented semi-furnished. The list of items can be found on BRIGHT. The the main and upper levels of this 3 level property are available for rent as one unit as the basement is currently leased. This 2BR (possible 3BR), 2.5FB brick and stone row home with 1-car off-street parking in the rear features exposed brick walls, hardwoods on the main level in Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room and Half Bathroom. The Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven, countertop microwave, refrigerator with ice-maker and water filter. The upper level features hardwood floors through-out except in the Full Hall Bathroom which has ceramic tile floors. The Master Bedroom includes a Full Master Bathroom with shower stall. Nursery/office/den/possible 3rd bedroom off master bedroom. Exterior includes a front Porch, large Fenced Rear Yard with Deck, Garden and BBQ grill.