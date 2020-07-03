All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

1404 ALLISON STREET NW

1404 Allison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Allison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This property is available as a short-term lease for a minimum of 3 months and maximum of 6 months unit June 1, 2020 with the possibility of month-to-month stay. The property will be rented semi-furnished. The list of items can be found on BRIGHT. The the main and upper levels of this 3 level property are available for rent as one unit as the basement is currently leased. This 2BR (possible 3BR), 2.5FB brick and stone row home with 1-car off-street parking in the rear features exposed brick walls, hardwoods on the main level in Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room and Half Bathroom. The Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven, countertop microwave, refrigerator with ice-maker and water filter. The upper level features hardwood floors through-out except in the Full Hall Bathroom which has ceramic tile floors. The Master Bedroom includes a Full Master Bathroom with shower stall. Nursery/office/den/possible 3rd bedroom off master bedroom. Exterior includes a front Porch, large Fenced Rear Yard with Deck, Garden and BBQ grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW have any available units?
1404 ALLISON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW have?
Some of 1404 ALLISON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 ALLISON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1404 ALLISON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 ALLISON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1404 ALLISON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1404 ALLISON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 ALLISON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1404 ALLISON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1404 ALLISON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 ALLISON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 ALLISON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

