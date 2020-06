Amenities

City Living at its best! Capital Hill charming 3 bedroom row house. 2 blocks from Blue/Orange Line at Potomac Ave. Walk to Barracks Row, Eastern Market, also close to Nationals Park and the DC Waterfront. LR, DR and kitchen on main floor. Washer and dryer and half bath in huge unfinished business. Street parking. Hardwood Floors throughout. Beautiful front porch and private enclosed backyard.