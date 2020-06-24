All apartments in Washington
139 VARNUM STREET NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

139 VARNUM STREET NW

139 Varnum St NW · No Longer Available
Location

139 Varnum St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to this beautiful SMART HOME! This home provides the best of fine living. An abundance of natural lighting throughout. Glistening mahogany wood floors on upper levels. Renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, and loads of kitchen cabinets. Separate dining and living rooms with tray ceilings. Recessed lighting throughout. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, custom bathroom, loads of closet space, and full of sunlight. Washer & dryer are located on the upper level. Bedroom, full bathroom & family room with wet bar. Lower level has access to backyard. Great deck off kitchen area awaits those lovely summer & fall family gatherings. This home provides all of the bells & whistles.Smart Home structurally wired for remote automation. Integrated Speaker System throughout home. Lower level surround sound including Home Theatre (5.1). Minimalistic TV Design & Support for Over-The-Air HDTV, Smart YV=s with TV mounts included. Security system monitored by Brinks via Alarm.com. Off street parking for 4 vehicles. One mile to Georgia Avenue - Petworth Metro Station. Walking distance to shops & restaurants. This home will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 VARNUM STREET NW have any available units?
139 VARNUM STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 VARNUM STREET NW have?
Some of 139 VARNUM STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 VARNUM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
139 VARNUM STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 VARNUM STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 139 VARNUM STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 139 VARNUM STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 139 VARNUM STREET NW offers parking.
Does 139 VARNUM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 VARNUM STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 VARNUM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 139 VARNUM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 139 VARNUM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 139 VARNUM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 139 VARNUM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 VARNUM STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

