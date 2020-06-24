139 VARNUM STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Welcome to this beautiful SMART HOME! This home provides the best of fine living. An abundance of natural lighting throughout. Glistening mahogany wood floors on upper levels. Renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, and loads of kitchen cabinets. Separate dining and living rooms with tray ceilings. Recessed lighting throughout. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, custom bathroom, loads of closet space, and full of sunlight. Washer & dryer are located on the upper level. Bedroom, full bathroom & family room with wet bar. Lower level has access to backyard. Great deck off kitchen area awaits those lovely summer & fall family gatherings. This home provides all of the bells & whistles.Smart Home structurally wired for remote automation. Integrated Speaker System throughout home. Lower level surround sound including Home Theatre (5.1). Minimalistic TV Design & Support for Over-The-Air HDTV, Smart YV=s with TV mounts included. Security system monitored by Brinks via Alarm.com. Off street parking for 4 vehicles. One mile to Georgia Avenue - Petworth Metro Station. Walking distance to shops & restaurants. This home will not disappoint.