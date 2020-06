Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Location, Renovated SF Home w/ garage - Classic! Just off 16th Street, close to METRO, Rock Creek Park, downtown Charm....This 4 level property is the place to call home! Renovated Kitchen with Granite, and Subway Tiles, Separate eat - in Dining Room, Living Room with bookshelves, upstairs Both Bathrooms are renovated, and Loft Bedroom is spacious. Finished basement with large laundry and storage area, NEW HVAC, Main Level Hardwood flooring & Wood Stove.



(RLNE2150274)