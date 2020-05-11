1360 LEVIS STREET NE

Amenities

***Open house 8/7/19 5-6pm ***This beautiful, brand newly renovated unit has two legal bedrooms but the second bedroom is a bit smaller, while this unit can accommodate two persons, the more accurate classification is as a 1 bedroom + DEN and 1 bathroom. This unit is located in the highly sought after Trinidad neighborhood. This walk-out, Lower level unit boasts plenty of light, a spacious open floor plan and perfect finishes including granite countertops, top of the line appliances and sliding farmhouse doors separating the bedroom from the living area! There is a secure paved driveway behind the home with enough space for two cars with a perfectly manicured outdoor space with a deck that is perfect for entertaining! Just 5 blocks from the H Street Corridor, this home provides easy access to highly rated restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping and with a walk score of 89, you can get to everything you need on foot but will also have easy access to public transportation. Available immediately with a 12-month lease! monthly WATER bill is shared with upper unit, Gas and electric are separately metered. NO Pets, 2 off-street parking spots included!