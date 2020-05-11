All apartments in Washington
1360 LEVIS STREET NE
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

1360 LEVIS STREET NE

1360 Levis Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Levis Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***Open house 8/7/19 5-6pm ***This beautiful, brand newly renovated unit has two legal bedrooms but the second bedroom is a bit smaller, while this unit can accommodate two persons, the more accurate classification is as a 1 bedroom + DEN and 1 bathroom. This unit is located in the highly sought after Trinidad neighborhood. This walk-out, Lower level unit boasts plenty of light, a spacious open floor plan and perfect finishes including granite countertops, top of the line appliances and sliding farmhouse doors separating the bedroom from the living area! There is a secure paved driveway behind the home with enough space for two cars with a perfectly manicured outdoor space with a deck that is perfect for entertaining! Just 5 blocks from the H Street Corridor, this home provides easy access to highly rated restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping and with a walk score of 89, you can get to everything you need on foot but will also have easy access to public transportation. Available immediately with a 12-month lease! monthly WATER bill is shared with upper unit, Gas and electric are separately metered. NO Pets, 2 off-street parking spots included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE have any available units?
1360 LEVIS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE have?
Some of 1360 LEVIS STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 LEVIS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1360 LEVIS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 LEVIS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1360 LEVIS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1360 LEVIS STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 LEVIS STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1360 LEVIS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1360 LEVIS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 LEVIS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 LEVIS STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
