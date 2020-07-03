All apartments in Washington
1354 TAYLOR STREET NW
1354 TAYLOR STREET NW

1354 Taylor Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1354 Taylor Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and Spacious Petworth living in this 3BR/2.5BA Rowhome! Modern details include Hardwoods throughout, Built-Ins, Open Living Space, Fireplaces Upstairs & Down, Plantation Shutters, Extensive Wood Trim, White Contemporary Kitchen w/ SS Appliances & Gas Cooking. Upstairs an unbelievable MBR Suite w/ Walk-In Closet and Radiant Skylit Stone Bath w/ Dual Vanity. Rest & Relax on the sizable Front Porch, Rear Deck, or Impressive Backyard. TWO Car Parking. Walk to Restaurants, Metro, and Rock Creek Park *OPEN Tuesday 10/1 from 5:30pm-7:30pm *SHOWINGS by Appointment Only - 202.492.4706 *Available Now. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Credit Score of 700 or above to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW have any available units?
1354 TAYLOR STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW have?
Some of 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1354 TAYLOR STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 TAYLOR STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

