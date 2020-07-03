1354 TAYLOR STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Bright and Spacious Petworth living in this 3BR/2.5BA Rowhome! Modern details include Hardwoods throughout, Built-Ins, Open Living Space, Fireplaces Upstairs & Down, Plantation Shutters, Extensive Wood Trim, White Contemporary Kitchen w/ SS Appliances & Gas Cooking. Upstairs an unbelievable MBR Suite w/ Walk-In Closet and Radiant Skylit Stone Bath w/ Dual Vanity. Rest & Relax on the sizable Front Porch, Rear Deck, or Impressive Backyard. TWO Car Parking. Walk to Restaurants, Metro, and Rock Creek Park *OPEN Tuesday 10/1 from 5:30pm-7:30pm *SHOWINGS by Appointment Only - 202.492.4706 *Available Now. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Credit Score of 700 or above to qualify.