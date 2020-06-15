All apartments in Washington
1354 Kenyon St NW #01
1354 Kenyon St NW #01

1354 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1354 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in Sunny, Historic Townhouse // Columbia Heights - This sunny 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom apartment is on the parlor level of a 5-unit historic townhouse. Inside features high ceilings, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and additional walk-in storage space. The location boasts an incredibly walkable neighborhood with trendy restaurants, nightlife, gyms, and a farmers market just steps away!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today.

Features:
-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops and breakfast bar
-Hardwood oak floors
-High ceilings and ceiling fan
-Washing machine/dryer on site
-Private deck large enough for furniture
-Walk-in closet and pantry
-Bike storage
-Central heating and air conditioning
-Pet policy: cats and small dogs

Nearby:
-Metro: 2 minute walk to Columbia Heights Station (Green and Yellow Lines)
-Grocery: Target, Each Peach Market, Giant, CVS
-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Bombay Street Food, Bun DC, Letena, Choong Man Chicken, Mi Cuba Cafe, Los Hermanos, Purple Patch, Flip It Lj Diner, Thip Khao
-Cafes: Sticky Fingers Sweets and Eats, Coffy Cafe, Le Caprice DC, Elle, Pear Plum Cafe, Tynan Coffee and Tea

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4821970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

