1354 Kenyon St NW #01

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in Sunny, Historic Townhouse // Columbia Heights - This sunny 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom apartment is on the parlor level of a 5-unit historic townhouse. Inside features high ceilings, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and additional walk-in storage space. The location boasts an incredibly walkable neighborhood with trendy restaurants, nightlife, gyms, and a farmers market just steps away!



Features:

-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertops and breakfast bar

-Hardwood oak floors

-High ceilings and ceiling fan

-Washing machine/dryer on site

-Private deck large enough for furniture

-Walk-in closet and pantry

-Bike storage

-Central heating and air conditioning

-Pet policy: cats and small dogs



Nearby:

-Metro: 2 minute walk to Columbia Heights Station (Green and Yellow Lines)

-Grocery: Target, Each Peach Market, Giant, CVS

-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Bombay Street Food, Bun DC, Letena, Choong Man Chicken, Mi Cuba Cafe, Los Hermanos, Purple Patch, Flip It Lj Diner, Thip Khao

-Cafes: Sticky Fingers Sweets and Eats, Coffy Cafe, Le Caprice DC, Elle, Pear Plum Cafe, Tynan Coffee and Tea



