1333 T STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking hot tub

One of a kind showstopper. Don't miss the rare opportunity to own this stunning Victorian row home built circa 1900, located on vibrant T Street in the highly desired Logan Circle neighborhood. The exquisite main home, renovated in 2008, has a fantastic front porch, soaring ceilings, period moldings, rich cherry hardwood floors & a chef's kitchen. The amazing south-facing 2nd floor master suite has a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with separate free-standing tub, dual sinks and separate shower. This level also offers the laundry room, the 2nd full bath, as well as, the 2nd bedroom. On the way to the top floor which has 2 additional bedrooms and the 3rd full bathroom you can access the homes private roof deck. 2-car parking. The list goes on and on. Nestled in the heart of it all, this home offers volume, luxury and privacy within a short walk to endless dining, retail, fitness, grocery, and transportation options.