1330 Farragut Street Northwest

Fabulous renovation in 16th Street Heights! A rare find. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2000 sq ft. Artistically renovated from top to bottom. Enjoy the outdoor space with a fantastic front and backyard, flagstone patio and walkways, turnkey patio furniture set, and propane fire pit. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury bathrooms, and a full bar with dual zone beer and wine fridge. Pre-installed smart home features such as Ring doorbell with 2 motion backyard/alley cameras, Nest thermostat, centrally monitored alarm system, and dimmable LED lights in all rooms.



This home is truly a gem in a family friendly neighborhood, directly across the street from West Elementary School, walking distance to Rock Creek Park, Hamilton Park, Upshur Pool, and numerous restaurants and stores. The home has convenient access to bus lines downtown (S1, S2, S4, S9, 52, 54) within 1-2 blocks, and 1 mile from Petworth and Columbia Heights metro.



Date Available: as early as July 19th, 2020. $4,250/month rent with security deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more or schedule a viewing. Open Sunday 6/14 by appointment, and able to schedule additional private showings if needed.



**2 bedrooms with children's wallpaper can be removed and painted neutral at request if not desired**



