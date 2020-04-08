All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1330 Farragut Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1330 Farragut Street Northwest
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

1330 Farragut Street Northwest

1330 Farragut Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1330 Farragut Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
fire pit
parking
pool
Fabulous renovation in 16th Street Heights! A rare find. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2000 sq ft. Artistically renovated from top to bottom. Enjoy the outdoor space with a fantastic front and backyard, flagstone patio and walkways, turnkey patio furniture set, and propane fire pit. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury bathrooms, and a full bar with dual zone beer and wine fridge. Pre-installed smart home features such as Ring doorbell with 2 motion backyard/alley cameras, Nest thermostat, centrally monitored alarm system, and dimmable LED lights in all rooms.

This home is truly a gem in a family friendly neighborhood, directly across the street from West Elementary School, walking distance to Rock Creek Park, Hamilton Park, Upshur Pool, and numerous restaurants and stores. The home has convenient access to bus lines downtown (S1, S2, S4, S9, 52, 54) within 1-2 blocks, and 1 mile from Petworth and Columbia Heights metro.

Date Available: as early as July 19th, 2020. $4,250/month rent with security deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more or schedule a viewing. Open Sunday 6/14 by appointment, and able to schedule additional private showings if needed.

**2 bedrooms with children's wallpaper can be removed and painted neutral at request if not desired**

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest have any available units?
1330 Farragut Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest have?
Some of 1330 Farragut Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Farragut Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Farragut Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Farragut Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Farragut Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Farragut Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Farragut Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Farragut Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1330 Farragut Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Farragut Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Farragut Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University