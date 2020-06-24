All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:14 AM

1322 15TH STREET NW

1322 15th Street Northwest · (202) 625-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1322 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Super chic European style pied-a-terre--Location, Location, Location! Smartly renovated from top-to-bottom, clever built-ins & storage, excellent use of space. In the heart of vibrant DC, just blocks to 14th St shops and restaurants, nightlife, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Building has community laundry room and outdoor patio. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis for an additional monthly pet fee. If you are looking for a perfect downtown studio, this can't be beat. Bring your bike, walking shoes and your Uber App and move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 15TH STREET NW have any available units?
1322 15TH STREET NW has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 15TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1322 15TH STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 15TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1322 15TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 15TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 15TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1322 15TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1322 15TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1322 15TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 15TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 15TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1322 15TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1322 15TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1322 15TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 15TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 15TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
