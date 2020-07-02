All apartments in Washington
1321 Valley Pl SE

1321 Valley Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Valley Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
This beautifully renovated home located in SE DC is ready for immediate move in with a beautiful front porch and large gated backyard. Located mins The Big Chair, 295, Suitland Parkway, Anacostia Metro, shopping and dining.

Large 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths with large open living-room and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with marble island counter top and stain steel appliances. Natural lighting throughout and great closet space. Master suite with ceiling fans. Washer and dryer in home with central AC and heating.

Home comes with monthly alarm system included in the rent. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

