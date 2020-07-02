1321 Valley Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

This beautifully renovated home located in SE DC is ready for immediate move in with a beautiful front porch and large gated backyard. Located mins The Big Chair, 295, Suitland Parkway, Anacostia Metro, shopping and dining.



Large 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths with large open living-room and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with marble island counter top and stain steel appliances. Natural lighting throughout and great closet space. Master suite with ceiling fans. Washer and dryer in home with central AC and heating.



Home comes with monthly alarm system included in the rent. Street parking.