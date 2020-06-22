All apartments in Washington
132 Wisconsin Avenue
132 Wisconsin Avenue

132 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

132 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dynamic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Canton is designed perfectly. The open concept of the living room leads right into the renovated kitchen. The kitchen provides beautiful bright white cabinets complimented by the black granite counter top. Throughout the home you will notice the sleek hardwood floors except in one bedroom. There is plenty of closet space and natural lighting. There is a roof top deck with gorgeous views of the city. Available NOW $2500.00 + utilities

Roof Top Deck
Unfinished Basement
Renovated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,500
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

