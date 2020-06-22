132 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities
This dynamic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Canton is designed perfectly. The open concept of the living room leads right into the renovated kitchen. The kitchen provides beautiful bright white cabinets complimented by the black granite counter top. Throughout the home you will notice the sleek hardwood floors except in one bedroom. There is plenty of closet space and natural lighting. There is a roof top deck with gorgeous views of the city. Available NOW $2500.00 + utilities
Roof Top Deck
Unfinished Basement
Renovated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,500
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed