Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1317 29TH STREET NW
1317 29th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
HISTORIC PROPERTY BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SUB-ZERO, ETC. RENOVATED BATHS W/ DESIGNER LIMESTONES, 4 WORKING FIREPLACES, UPPER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, FABULOUS PRIVATE GARDEN & PATIO PLUS 1 CAR OFF-STREET PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 29TH STREET NW have any available units?
1317 29TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1317 29TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1317 29TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1317 29TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1317 29TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 29TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1317 29TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1317 29TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1317 29TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1317 29TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 29TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 29TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1317 29TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1317 29TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1317 29TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 29TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 29TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
