All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1350 Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1350 Florida Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

1350 Florida Avenue

1350 Florida Ave NW · (202) 335-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1350 Florida Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Perfectly located on DCs vibrant 14th Street Corridor, 1350 Florida Ave is placed where high standards and sophistication are immersed in colorful urban living. These modern apartment homes are just moments away from a plethora of ethnic restaurants, charismatic boutiques, and a bounty of entertainment and nightlife. Featured here are a variety of exquisite One bedroom floor plans each entailing gourmet style kitchens, voluminous 99 ceilings, and stainless steel appliances and not to mention the breathtaking rooftop deck.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Assigned garage: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Florida Avenue have any available units?
1350 Florida Avenue has 3 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 1350 Florida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Florida Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Florida Avenue offers parking.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Florida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Florida Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1350 Florida Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity