1350 Florida Avenue

Amenities
Perfectly located on DCs vibrant 14th Street Corridor, 1350 Florida Ave is placed where high standards and sophistication are immersed in colorful urban living. These modern apartment homes are just moments away from a plethora of ethnic restaurants, charismatic boutiques, and a bounty of entertainment and nightlife. Featured here are a variety of exquisite One bedroom floor plans each entailing gourmet style kitchens, voluminous 99 ceilings, and stainless steel appliances and not to mention the breathtaking rooftop deck.