1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW
1311 Delaware Ave SW
No Longer Available
Location
1311 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront
Amenities
dishwasher
elevator
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
lovely studio -unfurnished
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW have any available units?
1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW have?
Some of 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
No, 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW offer parking?
No, 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW does not offer parking.
Does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 SW DELAWARE AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
