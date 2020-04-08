Amenities

1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 Available 07/12/19 Dreamy + Bright Converted Mansion Condo w/ Garage - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit spans the entire third floor of this beautifully converted Victorian mansion. Be close to everything in this truly one of a kind unit with huge windows, airy and bright living spaces, gleaming hardwood floors and over 1,300 sqft of space.



As you walk in you will be struck by the large open floor plan and the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern features. The living and dining areas have delightful arched and turret windows that flood the space with light. Continue to the kitchen, which is ready for entertaining with spacious island, marbled counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (including a Viking stove!).



The master bedroom is spacious with a private balcony, ensuite and a spacious walk-in wardrobe. The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space and large windows for natural light. The two spa-like bathrooms feature double sinks, marble vanities, and lovely tiling. Dont worry about finding street parking at the end of the day, the unit comes with one garage parking spot.



The tight-knit neighborhood of Cardozo is perched between Columbia Heights and U Street. Walkable to either of those metro stops, you will have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 3 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Gas and water are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets!



