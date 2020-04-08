All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5

1300 Euclid St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1300 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 Available 07/12/19 Dreamy + Bright Converted Mansion Condo w/ Garage - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit spans the entire third floor of this beautifully converted Victorian mansion. Be close to everything in this truly one of a kind unit with huge windows, airy and bright living spaces, gleaming hardwood floors and over 1,300 sqft of space.

As you walk in you will be struck by the large open floor plan and the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern features. The living and dining areas have delightful arched and turret windows that flood the space with light. Continue to the kitchen, which is ready for entertaining with spacious island, marbled counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (including a Viking stove!).

The master bedroom is spacious with a private balcony, ensuite and a spacious walk-in wardrobe. The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space and large windows for natural light. The two spa-like bathrooms feature double sinks, marble vanities, and lovely tiling. Dont worry about finding street parking at the end of the day, the unit comes with one garage parking spot.

The tight-knit neighborhood of Cardozo is perched between Columbia Heights and U Street. Walkable to either of those metro stops, you will have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 3 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Gas and water are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 have any available units?
1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 have?
Some of 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Euclid St NW Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University