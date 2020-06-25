130 Waltman Pl Ne

Amenities

Welcome home! This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished property is available now in Northeast DC 2 blocks from bus lines and a mile from the Fort Totten Metro Station (green and red lines) and downtown Takoma Park. This bright furnished space is on the ground floor of a newly constructed luxury town home. It boasts a light filled bed room with a well-appointed en-suite bathroom that includes a deep soaking tub and granite top vanity. The open plan living/dining room kitchenette is equipped with everything you need to cook, dine, entertain, work or relax. It is perfect for the busy professional or student. The apartment has ample storage with over-sized cabinets and a huge foyer closet and parking. The rent includes all utilities, cable and internet. Your very own pied-de-tierre in DC is available for short-term rental. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.