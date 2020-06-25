All apartments in Washington
130 Waltman Pl Ne
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

130 Waltman Pl Ne

130 Waltman Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

130 Waltman Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
new construction
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Welcome home! This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished property is available now in Northeast DC 2 blocks from bus lines and a mile from the Fort Totten Metro Station (green and red lines) and downtown Takoma Park. This bright furnished space is on the ground floor of a newly constructed luxury town home. It boasts a light filled bed room with a well-appointed en-suite bathroom that includes a deep soaking tub and granite top vanity. The open plan living/dining room kitchenette is equipped with everything you need to cook, dine, entertain, work or relax. It is perfect for the busy professional or student. The apartment has ample storage with over-sized cabinets and a huge foyer closet and parking. The rent includes all utilities, cable and internet. Your very own pied-de-tierre in DC is available for short-term rental. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Waltman Pl Ne have any available units?
130 Waltman Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Waltman Pl Ne have?
Some of 130 Waltman Pl Ne's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Waltman Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
130 Waltman Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Waltman Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 130 Waltman Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 130 Waltman Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 130 Waltman Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 130 Waltman Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Waltman Pl Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Waltman Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 130 Waltman Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 130 Waltman Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 130 Waltman Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Waltman Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Waltman Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
