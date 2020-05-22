All apartments in Washington
126 16th St SE

126 16th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

126 16th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32ca46205c ---- Come see this beautiful, historic home situated in Hill East. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features a lively exterior landscape, magnificent original hardwood floors, and its original fireplace. Large skylights generously fill the hallway and bathroom with natural lighting, which you can enjoy in your own clawfoot tub. The back deck and garden create a wonderful space to relax or entertain guests. This home comes with private off street parking and garden arbor that always leads you into a serene atmosphere upon arrival home. This home also comes equipped with modern amenities such a stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a front loading washer / dryer in the den accompanying the master bedroom. Contact us today to make this historic hill east property your home. PRIVATE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 16th St SE have any available units?
126 16th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 16th St SE have?
Some of 126 16th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 16th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
126 16th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 16th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 126 16th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 126 16th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 126 16th St SE does offer parking.
Does 126 16th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 16th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 16th St SE have a pool?
No, 126 16th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 126 16th St SE have accessible units?
No, 126 16th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 126 16th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 16th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
