126 16th St SE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32ca46205c ---- Come see this beautiful, historic home situated in Hill East. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features a lively exterior landscape, magnificent original hardwood floors, and its original fireplace. Large skylights generously fill the hallway and bathroom with natural lighting, which you can enjoy in your own clawfoot tub. The back deck and garden create a wonderful space to relax or entertain guests. This home comes with private off street parking and garden arbor that always leads you into a serene atmosphere upon arrival home. This home also comes equipped with modern amenities such a stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a front loading washer / dryer in the den accompanying the master bedroom. Contact us today to make this historic hill east property your home. PRIVATE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED!