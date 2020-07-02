All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1245 18TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1245 18TH STREET NE
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:47 AM

1245 18TH STREET NE

1245 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1245 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 level condo with 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths. The unit has been completely renovated and features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinets. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light. Minimum 12 month lease preferred. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. 2 reserved off street parking spots. Property located in walking distance to all of the restaurants, shopping and entertainment of the H St corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 18TH STREET NE have any available units?
1245 18TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 18TH STREET NE have?
Some of 1245 18TH STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 18TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1245 18TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 18TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 18TH STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1245 18TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1245 18TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1245 18TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 18TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 18TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1245 18TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1245 18TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1245 18TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 18TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 18TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University