1245 18TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 level condo with 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths. The unit has been completely renovated and features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinets. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light. Minimum 12 month lease preferred. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. 2 reserved off street parking spots. Property located in walking distance to all of the restaurants, shopping and entertainment of the H St corridor.