1242 SIMMS PLACE NE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely, sunny, two-level living space in the Trinidad area with three bedrooms and two full baths. The property was renovated in 2003 and the kitchen newly renovated in late 2019. The unit has hardwood floors, crown molding, upper level laundry, upper level balcony, and lower level deck. There is on-street parking in the front and an enclosed rear area parking pad with off-street parking in the back.This home provides easy access to some of the best dining and nightlife in the city - union market is just on the other side of Gallaudet, Noma, and the heart of H street just below Florida avenue and booming ivy city with the new Target around the Corner. This home is urban living at it~s finest.