Washington, DC
1242 SIMMS PLACE NE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

1242 SIMMS PLACE NE

1242 Simms Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely, sunny, two-level living space in the Trinidad area with three bedrooms and two full baths. The property was renovated in 2003 and the kitchen newly renovated in late 2019. The unit has hardwood floors, crown molding, upper level laundry, upper level balcony, and lower level deck. There is on-street parking in the front and an enclosed rear area parking pad with off-street parking in the back.This home provides easy access to some of the best dining and nightlife in the city - union market is just on the other side of Gallaudet, Noma, and the heart of H street just below Florida avenue and booming ivy city with the new Target around the Corner. This home is urban living at it~s finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE have any available units?
1242 SIMMS PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE have?
Some of 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1242 SIMMS PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 SIMMS PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
