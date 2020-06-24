All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1233 S STREET NW
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1233 S STREET NW

1233 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1233 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, location, locationThis beautifully renovated 2-floor townhouse rental is available for immediate occupation. Located in the well-established neighborhood of Shaw-Dupont, you'll be close to metro's, shops, Trader Joes, Wholefoods, top tier restaurants, entertainment, and walking distance to downtown. The owners of this property truly love this home and it shows. From the modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances to the multiple outdoor spaces available for you to enjoy, this property does not disappoint. This property won't be available for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 S STREET NW have any available units?
1233 S STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 S STREET NW have?
Some of 1233 S STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1233 S STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1233 S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1233 S STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1233 S STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1233 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 S STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1233 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1233 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1233 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 S STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

