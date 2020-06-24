1233 S STREET NW

Amenities

Location, location, locationThis beautifully renovated 2-floor townhouse rental is available for immediate occupation. Located in the well-established neighborhood of Shaw-Dupont, you'll be close to metro's, shops, Trader Joes, Wholefoods, top tier restaurants, entertainment, and walking distance to downtown. The owners of this property truly love this home and it shows. From the modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances to the multiple outdoor spaces available for you to enjoy, this property does not disappoint. This property won't be available for long.