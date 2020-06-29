1231 SAVANNAH STREET SE

Amenities

KWCP presents this INCREDIBLE rental in the illustrious community of Congress Heights! Welcome home to a stately, inviting living room. Rest comfortably in a spacious Master Bedroom with a sun-filled upper level. Generous bedrooms for guest and family. The galley kitchen features ample space for food preparation. Finished basement with washer & dyer. Great backyard for summer retreats. Accessible to JBAB, MGM, National Harbor, four (4) miles to Reagan-National Airport. Walk two (2) blocks to Congress Heights Metro and the 2019 WNBA Champs home court! Fido, Fifi, Whiskers welcome here!