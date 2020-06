Amenities

This is a nice 3bds/ 1.5 bath townhouse with nice natural hardwood floors in quiet area. The upper floor is complete with new carpets. An updated bathroom and spacious rooms with closets. There is a finished basement with tile flooring and recess lighting as well as a separate storage room/area. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. The backyard is spacious and offers additional parking space for one car. CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY (240) 206 6044.



