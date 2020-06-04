Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1230 POTOMAC STREET NW
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 POTOMAC STREET NW
1230 Potomac Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1230 Potomac Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the heart of Georgetown in this charming apartment with a private brick garden. The apartment has wood floors throughout and a washer and dryer in unit. Pets are welcome but must be approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW have any available units?
1230 POTOMAC STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1230 POTOMAC STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 POTOMAC STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
