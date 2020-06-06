1230 ETON CT NW #T26

Amenities

Sunlit, updated and fully renovated townhouse style condo in awesome Eton Court location in the heart of Georgetown. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a spacious living room with charming fireplace, formal dining room, refinished hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint throughout. Super convenient location seconds to bus lines, Metro, restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife in Georgetown, Dupont, and the West End! Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Credit score minimum of 600 required.