All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1230 ETON CT NW #T26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1230 ETON CT NW #T26
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

1230 ETON CT NW #T26

1230 Eton Ct NW · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1230 Eton Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunlit, updated and fully renovated townhouse style condo in awesome Eton Court location in the heart of Georgetown. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a spacious living room with charming fireplace, formal dining room, refinished hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint throughout. Super convenient location seconds to bus lines, Metro, restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife in Georgetown, Dupont, and the West End! Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Credit score minimum of 600 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 have any available units?
1230 ETON CT NW #T26 has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 have?
Some of 1230 ETON CT NW #T26's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 ETON CT NW #T26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 does offer parking.
Does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 have a pool?
No, 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 does not have a pool.
Does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 have accessible units?
No, 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 ETON CT NW #T26 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1230 ETON CT NW #T26?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity