Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406

1230 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1230 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
pet friendly
Renovated 1BR apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.

Very Convenient Location 4 blocks to McPherson Sq Metro & Mt. Vernon Sq Metro, 5 blocks to Metro Center. Walking distance to U Street restaurants and shopping.

Sorry, no pets. This property is converting to a smoke free living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 have any available units?
1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 have?
Some of 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 is pet friendly.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 offers parking.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 have a pool?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 does not have a pool.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 have accessible units?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 406 has units with dishwashers.

