All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1223 Pleasant St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1223 Pleasant St SE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:37 AM

1223 Pleasant St SE

1223 Pleasant Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1223 Pleasant Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Detached Single Family House rare to find in the heart of Anacostia Historic downtown district. Fall madly in love with this historically unforgettable gem. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and master bath, backyard, driveway, street parking, blocks to metro, close to Starbucks, Bus Boys & Poets, Nats Park, Audi Field, Navy Yard & Wholefoods.

Parking: Parking for 1 car
Utilities: All utilities are paid by tenant.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Pleasant St SE have any available units?
1223 Pleasant St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Pleasant St SE have?
Some of 1223 Pleasant St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Pleasant St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Pleasant St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Pleasant St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Pleasant St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Pleasant St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Pleasant St SE offers parking.
Does 1223 Pleasant St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 Pleasant St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Pleasant St SE have a pool?
No, 1223 Pleasant St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Pleasant St SE have accessible units?
No, 1223 Pleasant St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Pleasant St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Pleasant St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University