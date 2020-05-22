All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223

1221 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This large one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bath. It has a large living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 682 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines
Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: he West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: Front View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Private Balcony: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:yes
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Pi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 have any available units?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 have?
Some of 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 offers parking.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 have a pool?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 have accessible units?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 223 has units with dishwashers.

