Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:28 PM

1216 G St NE

1216 G Street Northeast · (202) 618-4210
Location

1216 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
View this large, beautiful 3 bedroom home.

This large home is complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of natural light. The bedrooms are large enough for 3 adults and plenty of common space for comfortable living. There is also a beautiful backyard with a deck that makes grilling or relaxing outdoors very convenient.

The neighborhood is one of the, if not the fastest growing communities in the district. With H-Street being one blocks way, the conveniences of dining, grocer, and dry-cleaning are all less that a 10 minute walk away. There are also multiple points of public transportation that give you access to all areas of the city.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/4eec6a60-64f2-4420-87be-f6da53b5dae9

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off street parking
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 G St NE have any available units?
1216 G St NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 G St NE have?
Some of 1216 G St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 G St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 G St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 G St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1216 G St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1216 G St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1216 G St NE offers parking.
Does 1216 G St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 G St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 G St NE have a pool?
No, 1216 G St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1216 G St NE have accessible units?
No, 1216 G St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 G St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 G St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
