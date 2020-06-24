1215 11th St NW #1

Amenities

Bright One Bedroom in Logan Circle - This bright 1 bedroom apartment is the perfect retreat within the bustling city. It features a balcony for that morning cup of joe, a large kitchen, high ceilings, and loads of natural light. Logan Circle is a walkers paradise with all the hot spots of Logan, Shaw and downtown within arms reach!



Features:

Central Heat/Air Conditioning

In Unit Laundry

Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Water included in rent

1 secured-entry parking spot included

Hardwood Floors

Tons of natural light

Pet policy: small dog/cat

Nearby:

Metro: Metro Center Station (0.6 mi), Shaw-Howard Univ Station (0.6mi), McPherson Square Station (0.7mi)

Grocery: Capitol Super Market, Streets Market, Whole Foods, Safeway, Trader Joes, CVS Pharmacy, Fresh Farm Market

Restaurants: A Baked Joint, The Delegate, Frenchys Naturel, Unconventional Diner, El Rinconcito Cafe, Green Almond Pantry, Bakers and Baristas

Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Kintsugi, Compass Coffee



