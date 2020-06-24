All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 11th St NW #1

1215 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1215 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright One Bedroom in Logan Circle - This bright 1 bedroom apartment is the perfect retreat within the bustling city. It features a balcony for that morning cup of joe, a large kitchen, high ceilings, and loads of natural light. Logan Circle is a walkers paradise with all the hot spots of Logan, Shaw and downtown within arms reach!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
Central Heat/Air Conditioning
In Unit Laundry
Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Water included in rent
1 secured-entry parking spot included
Hardwood Floors
Tons of natural light
Pet policy: small dog/cat
Nearby:
Metro: Metro Center Station (0.6 mi), Shaw-Howard Univ Station (0.6mi), McPherson Square Station (0.7mi)
Grocery: Capitol Super Market, Streets Market, Whole Foods, Safeway, Trader Joes, CVS Pharmacy, Fresh Farm Market
Restaurants: A Baked Joint, The Delegate, Frenchys Naturel, Unconventional Diner, El Rinconcito Cafe, Green Almond Pantry, Bakers and Baristas
Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Kintsugi, Compass Coffee

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4700400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 11th St NW #1 have any available units?
1215 11th St NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 11th St NW #1 have?
Some of 1215 11th St NW #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 11th St NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 11th St NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 11th St NW #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 11th St NW #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1215 11th St NW #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1215 11th St NW #1 offers parking.
Does 1215 11th St NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 11th St NW #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 11th St NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1215 11th St NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1215 11th St NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1215 11th St NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 11th St NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 11th St NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
