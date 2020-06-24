1215 11th St NW #1

Amenities
Bright One Bedroom in Logan Circle - This bright 1 bedroom apartment is the perfect retreat within the bustling city. It features a balcony for that morning cup of joe, a large kitchen, high ceilings, and loads of natural light. Logan Circle is a walkers paradise with all the hot spots of Logan, Shaw and downtown within arms reach!
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
Central Heat/Air Conditioning
In Unit Laundry
Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Water included in rent
1 secured-entry parking spot included
Hardwood Floors
Tons of natural light
Pet policy: small dog/cat
Nearby:
Metro: Metro Center Station (0.6 mi), Shaw-Howard Univ Station (0.6mi), McPherson Square Station (0.7mi)
Grocery: Capitol Super Market, Streets Market, Whole Foods, Safeway, Trader Joes, CVS Pharmacy, Fresh Farm Market
Restaurants: A Baked Joint, The Delegate, Frenchys Naturel, Unconventional Diner, El Rinconcito Cafe, Green Almond Pantry, Bakers and Baristas
Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Kintsugi, Compass Coffee
*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
(RLNE4700400)