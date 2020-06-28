1214 QUEEN STREET NE

Amenities

Beautiful new construction, two-story unit just moments from Union Market and everything the H Street corridor has to offer. This open floor plan with recessed lighting, beautiful herringbone tiled flooring throughout boasts natural light. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops has enough space for four bar stools. The main floor features a powder room and storage space. The upper level features three bedrooms with large closets and ensuite bathrooms with stand up showers and high-end Kohler fixtures. A security system and a private parking space complete this unit. There is a private entrance for this unit in the back and front of the building.