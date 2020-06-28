All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1214 QUEEN STREET NE
1214 QUEEN STREET NE

1214 Queen Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Queen Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful new construction, two-story unit just moments from Union Market and everything the H Street corridor has to offer. This open floor plan with recessed lighting, beautiful herringbone tiled flooring throughout boasts natural light. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops has enough space for four bar stools. The main floor features a powder room and storage space. The upper level features three bedrooms with large closets and ensuite bathrooms with stand up showers and high-end Kohler fixtures. A security system and a private parking space complete this unit. There is a private entrance for this unit in the back and front of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE have any available units?
1214 QUEEN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE have?
Some of 1214 QUEEN STREET NE's amenities include new construction, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 QUEEN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1214 QUEEN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 QUEEN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1214 QUEEN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1214 QUEEN STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 QUEEN STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1214 QUEEN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1214 QUEEN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 QUEEN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 QUEEN STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
