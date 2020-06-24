All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1212 Shepherd Street NW

1212 Shepherd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
1212 Shepherd Street NW Available 05/07/20 Perfect Petworth Rowhome w/ Inlaw Suite! - DC living at its best in the heart of Petworth! This fabulous 1700 sqft 4bd/2.5 bathroom home could be your next nest! Built in 1911, this is the perfect combination of new renovations with old charm. Walk through the front door into the foyer to find a long open living room and dining room, complete with decorative old fireplace. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the living room flows nicely into the large, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a luxurious hood, and ample cabinet space. You'll be able to cook like a chef while entertaining your guests! A half bath rounds out the first floor nicely.
Head down to the basement with a fully functional kitchen - perfect as an in-law suite or for a roommate who prefers their own space! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and one full bath!

Located in Petworth, this home is ideal situated for city living. You are a quick 5-10 minute walk the Petworth metro station featuring the green/yellow line and only 1 block from the many Georgia Ave and 14th St bus routes. The brand new Safeway is blocks away and will surely satisfy all your grocery store needs. Yes! Organic Market is also just a few blocks away up Georgia Ave. Head West to try the fried pizza at Little Coco's, Mexican food at Taqueria Habanero, or swing by for a chill vibe at Red Derby. Want to get some fresh air? You're just two blocks away from Rock Creek Park entrance!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Shepherd Street NW have any available units?
1212 Shepherd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Shepherd Street NW have?
Some of 1212 Shepherd Street NW's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Shepherd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Shepherd Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Shepherd Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Shepherd Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1212 Shepherd Street NW offer parking?
No, 1212 Shepherd Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Shepherd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Shepherd Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Shepherd Street NW have a pool?
No, 1212 Shepherd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Shepherd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1212 Shepherd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Shepherd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Shepherd Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
