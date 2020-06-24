Amenities

1212 Shepherd Street NW Available 05/07/20 Perfect Petworth Rowhome w/ Inlaw Suite! - DC living at its best in the heart of Petworth! This fabulous 1700 sqft 4bd/2.5 bathroom home could be your next nest! Built in 1911, this is the perfect combination of new renovations with old charm. Walk through the front door into the foyer to find a long open living room and dining room, complete with decorative old fireplace. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the living room flows nicely into the large, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a luxurious hood, and ample cabinet space. You'll be able to cook like a chef while entertaining your guests! A half bath rounds out the first floor nicely.

Head down to the basement with a fully functional kitchen - perfect as an in-law suite or for a roommate who prefers their own space! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and one full bath!



Located in Petworth, this home is ideal situated for city living. You are a quick 5-10 minute walk the Petworth metro station featuring the green/yellow line and only 1 block from the many Georgia Ave and 14th St bus routes. The brand new Safeway is blocks away and will surely satisfy all your grocery store needs. Yes! Organic Market is also just a few blocks away up Georgia Ave. Head West to try the fried pizza at Little Coco's, Mexican food at Taqueria Habanero, or swing by for a chill vibe at Red Derby. Want to get some fresh air? You're just two blocks away from Rock Creek Park entrance!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



