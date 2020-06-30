1210 Montello Ave NE

Amenities
All utilities are included! This is a great studio apartment with a private entrance and washer/dryer. The washer/dryer is located in the unit and is shared on a scheduled basis. Apartment is located walking distance to Gallaudet, Atlas District/H St Corridor, Union Market, Ivy City, four grocery stores (Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant, and Moms Organic) restaurants, bars, fitness studios, and entertainment (dance studio, playhouse, pop-up movie theatre, nearby historical golf course, music and more). There is a park, track, and community center across the street. Unit also has its own AC/heating unit. The studio is on the ground-level and has a window, full-bathroom, and closet. There is also a kitchen which includes refrigerator/freezer, range, microwave, and in-sink garbage disposal. Wi-fi and complimentary professional cleaning services are also included. br There is plenty of non-zoned parking and unit is accessible to public transportation, bus stops are just steps away (D4, D8, X1, X2, X3, 90, 92, 93). New York Ave/Gallaudet University Metro stop is less than a mile away. The walk score is 91. Apartment is available immediately. There is a $29 application fee. Preferred lease term is one year. The security deposit is equal to one full months rent. Please contact asap if interested. Thanks!iP