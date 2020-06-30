1210 Montello Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking gym air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking internet access media room

All utilities are included! This is a great studio apartment with a private entrance and washer/dryer. The washer/dryer is located in the unit and is shared on a scheduled basis. Apartment is located walking distance to Gallaudet, Atlas District/H St Corridor, Union Market, Ivy City, four grocery stores (Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant, and Moms Organic) restaurants, bars, fitness studios, and entertainment (dance studio, playhouse, pop-up movie theatre, nearby historical golf course, music and more). There is a park, track, and community center across the street. Unit also has its own AC/heating unit. The studio is on the ground-level and has a window, full-bathroom, and closet. There is also a kitchen which includes refrigerator/freezer, range, microwave, and in-sink garbage disposal. Wi-fi and complimentary professional cleaning services are also included. br There is plenty of non-zoned parking and unit is accessible to public transportation, bus stops are just steps away (D4, D8, X1, X2, X3, 90, 92, 93). New York Ave/Gallaudet University Metro stop is less than a mile away. The walk score is 91. Apartment is available immediately. There is a $29 application fee. Preferred lease term is one year. The security deposit is equal to one full months rent. Please contact asap if interested. Thanks!iP