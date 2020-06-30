All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:45 AM

1210 Montello Ave NE

1210 Montello Avenue Northeast
Location

1210 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
media room
All utilities are included! This is a great studio apartment with a private entrance and washer/dryer. The washer/dryer is located in the unit and is shared on a scheduled basis. Apartment is located walking distance to Gallaudet, Atlas District/H St Corridor, Union Market, Ivy City, four grocery stores (Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant, and Moms Organic) restaurants, bars, fitness studios, and entertainment (dance studio, playhouse, pop-up movie theatre, nearby historical golf course, music and more). There is a park, track, and community center across the street. Unit also has its own AC/heating unit. The studio is on the ground-level and has a window, full-bathroom, and closet. There is also a kitchen which includes refrigerator/freezer, range, microwave, and in-sink garbage disposal. Wi-fi and complimentary professional cleaning services are also included. br There is plenty of non-zoned parking and unit is accessible to public transportation, bus stops are just steps away (D4, D8, X1, X2, X3, 90, 92, 93). New York Ave/Gallaudet University Metro stop is less than a mile away. The walk score is 91. Apartment is available immediately. There is a $29 application fee. Preferred lease term is one year. The security deposit is equal to one full months rent. Please contact asap if interested. Thanks!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Montello Ave NE have any available units?
1210 Montello Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Montello Ave NE have?
Some of 1210 Montello Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Montello Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Montello Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Montello Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Montello Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1210 Montello Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Montello Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1210 Montello Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Montello Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Montello Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1210 Montello Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Montello Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1210 Montello Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Montello Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Montello Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

