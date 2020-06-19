1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW

Amenities
Beautiful basement apartment in very popular Columbia Heights! 2 Rooms and 1 Bath! 0.5 miles to Columbia Heights and U St Metro Stations! Recessed lighting and natural lighting! Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Flashy marble flooring and engineered wood floors inside both bedrooms! Stacked W/D in unit! Central AC & Heating! Walk to supermarkets, stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and more! Quiet Street and neighbors! Tenant occupied until 06/30/20 and Move in ready on 07/03/20! Link to online application: http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=384412