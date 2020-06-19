1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful basement apartment in very popular Columbia Heights! 2 Rooms and 1 Bath! 0.5 miles to Columbia Heights and U St Metro Stations! Recessed lighting and natural lighting! Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Flashy marble flooring and engineered wood floors inside both bedrooms! Stacked W/D in unit! Central AC & Heating! Walk to supermarkets, stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and more! Quiet Street and neighbors! Tenant occupied until 06/30/20 and Move in ready on 07/03/20! Link to online application: http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=384412