Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM

1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW

1208 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful basement apartment in very popular Columbia Heights! 2 Rooms and 1 Bath! 0.5 miles to Columbia Heights and U St Metro Stations! Recessed lighting and natural lighting! Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Flashy marble flooring and engineered wood floors inside both bedrooms! Stacked W/D in unit! Central AC & Heating! Walk to supermarkets, stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and more! Quiet Street and neighbors! Tenant occupied until 06/30/20 and Move in ready on 07/03/20! Link to online application: http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=384412

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 FAIRMONT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
