Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW

1200 Shepherd Street Northwest
Location

1200 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spectacular and spacious Petworth end-unit row home on three levels with great light and large side yard--close to restaurants, coffee, transportation, and more. Enter to gorgeous interior with exposed brick, wood floors, gourmet kitchen, powder room, and laundry area. Two bedrooms are upstairs--one with an en suite bathroom. Downstairs is a third bedroom with natural light, private bath and entrance, additional living space, plus another kitchen and laundry area. Off-street and on-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW have any available units?
1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
