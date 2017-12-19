1200 Q STREET NW

Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in a walk-up building, in Logan Circle.Located in one of DC's top 5 most walkable neighborhoods. Daily errands do not require a car. Just a few blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, endless coffee shops, cafes, restaurants including 14th Street corridor, Shaw neighborhood, and more.The condo features renovated kitchen, dish washer, microwave, Bluetooth thermostat, Central Air & Heat, Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closet, Plush Carpet. Cats welcome. UNIT CAN COME FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.