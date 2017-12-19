All apartments in Washington
1200 Q STREET NW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:48 PM

1200 Q STREET NW

1200 Q Street Northwest · (202) 750-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in a walk-up building, in Logan Circle.Located in one of DC's top 5 most walkable neighborhoods. Daily errands do not require a car. Just a few blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, endless coffee shops, cafes, restaurants including 14th Street corridor, Shaw neighborhood, and more.The condo features renovated kitchen, dish washer, microwave, Bluetooth thermostat, Central Air & Heat, Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closet, Plush Carpet. Cats welcome. UNIT CAN COME FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Q STREET NW have any available units?
1200 Q STREET NW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 1200 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Q STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Q STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1200 Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1200 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1200 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Q STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
