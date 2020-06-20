1154 Abbey Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1154 Abbey ($4500) is a recently updated 4 bedroom 2 bath within a few blocks of the bustling H St with all its amenities ranging from its free trolley to Union Station to several restaurants and bars to enjoy a night out.



This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence boast three floors, hardwood flooring, a private rear deck, central air and heat, custom bathrooms, an abundance of sunlight, two separate living rooms and much more...



Thank you for your interest. To inquire schedule a showing, or pre-apply please call, text or email Brandon at 954-600-8169 or brandon@dadueksdeveloplments.com



VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kK3XeFrRj7g



VIDEO WALK-THROUGH LINK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5tVL8gzp-A&t=169s