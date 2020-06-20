All apartments in Washington
1154 Abbey Pl Ne

1154 Abbey Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1154 Abbey Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1154 Abbey ($4500) is a recently updated 4 bedroom 2 bath within a few blocks of the bustling H St with all its amenities ranging from its free trolley to Union Station to several restaurants and bars to enjoy a night out.

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence boast three floors, hardwood flooring, a private rear deck, central air and heat, custom bathrooms, an abundance of sunlight, two separate living rooms and much more...

Thank you for your interest. To inquire schedule a showing, or pre-apply please call, text or email Brandon at 954-600-8169 or brandon@dadueksdeveloplments.com

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kK3XeFrRj7g

VIDEO WALK-THROUGH LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5tVL8gzp-A&t=169s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne have any available units?
1154 Abbey Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne have?
Some of 1154 Abbey Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 Abbey Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Abbey Pl Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 Abbey Pl Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 Abbey Pl Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 1154 Abbey Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 Abbey Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 1154 Abbey Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 1154 Abbey Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 Abbey Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 Abbey Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
