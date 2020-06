Amenities

Lovely one bedroom condo for rent in the heart of D.C. This unit features a large bedroom with ample closet space, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Garage parking is also included. Amenities include a front desk attendant, onsite gym, and rooftop deck with amazing views of the city. Just steps to multiple metro stops and a 98 walk score.