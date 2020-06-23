All apartments in Washington
1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE

1140 Branch Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Branch Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property shows well. Freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors and living room archway, finished bsmt w/half bath. Short distance to Pennsylvania Ave for easy access to 295/395 and downtown DC. End unit. Nice back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have any available units?
1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
