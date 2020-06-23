1140 Branch Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Fort Dupont
Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property shows well. Freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors and living room archway, finished bsmt w/half bath. Short distance to Pennsylvania Ave for easy access to 295/395 and downtown DC. End unit. Nice back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE have any available units?
1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1140 BRANCH AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.