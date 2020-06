Amenities

This open kitchen with breakfast bar ,with view to the Livingroom wont last. close to everything you can possibly need in DC Neighborhood is Old City 2 comes with one bedroom and one bath. nice view, plenty of window if you don't want lights on.Please Note.

All condos fees are included in rent.

No pets allowed.

Application fee $45 per person over age of 18

2 recent paystubs

We do both rental and employment verification.

We do run credits and we do not accept criminal background for anyone that owes management, and or that have evictions.

Note. Please still call us if you are about to finish paying management you had previous owe rent too. Depending on the timing we might be able to evaluate on a case by case.

540-923-3037

RBKandE.assistantmgr@gmail.com

RBKandE.llc@gmail.com