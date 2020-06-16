1113 Trenton PL SE

Amenities
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse. This home provides ideal privacy with 2 separate master suites on separate floors!! There is a loft area perfect for a second living area or office, and it has a separate full hallway bathroom. Kitchen features a half bath, hardwood floors, and updated appliances with a walkout deck overlooking beautiful views of Virginia and Maryland. The house features a one-car garage, and a driveway to fit two cars comfortably. A few blocks to St. Elizabeth Event Center. Ten-minute walk to Congress Heights Metro. Only 4 miles to restaurants, Nationals Stadium at the Navy Yard, 6 miles to MGM, National Harbor, and the Wilson Bridge to Alexandria. THIS PLACE IS IDEAL FOR COMMUTERS!! DO NOT WAIT!! SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY!!
Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Garage for 1 Car
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking
Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com
Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Countertops, Driveway, Garage Parking, Updated Through Out, Storage