Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:14 PM

1113 Trenton PL SE

1113 Trenton Place Southeast · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse. This home provides ideal privacy with 2 separate master suites on separate floors!! There is a loft area perfect for a second living area or office, and it has a separate full hallway bathroom. Kitchen features a half bath, hardwood floors, and updated appliances with a walkout deck overlooking beautiful views of Virginia and Maryland. The house features a one-car garage, and a driveway to fit two cars comfortably. A few blocks to St. Elizabeth Event Center. Ten-minute walk to Congress Heights Metro. Only 4 miles to restaurants, Nationals Stadium at the Navy Yard, 6 miles to MGM, National Harbor, and the Wilson Bridge to Alexandria. THIS PLACE IS IDEAL FOR COMMUTERS!! DO NOT WAIT!! SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY!!

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Garage for 1 Car
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Countertops, Driveway, Garage Parking, Updated Through Out, Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Trenton PL SE have any available units?
1113 Trenton PL SE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Trenton PL SE have?
Some of 1113 Trenton PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Trenton PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Trenton PL SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Trenton PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Trenton PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Trenton PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Trenton PL SE does offer parking.
Does 1113 Trenton PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Trenton PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Trenton PL SE have a pool?
No, 1113 Trenton PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Trenton PL SE have accessible units?
No, 1113 Trenton PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Trenton PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Trenton PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1113 Trenton PL SE?
