1113 Trenton PL SE

Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse. This home provides ideal privacy with 2 separate master suites on separate floors!! There is a loft area perfect for a second living area or office, and it has a separate full hallway bathroom. Kitchen features a half bath, hardwood floors, and updated appliances with a walkout deck overlooking beautiful views of Virginia and Maryland. The house features a one-car garage, and a driveway to fit two cars comfortably. A few blocks to St. Elizabeth Event Center. Ten-minute walk to Congress Heights Metro. Only 4 miles to restaurants, Nationals Stadium at the Navy Yard, 6 miles to MGM, National Harbor, and the Wilson Bridge to Alexandria. THIS PLACE IS IDEAL FOR COMMUTERS!! DO NOT WAIT!! SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY!!



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Garage for 1 Car

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



