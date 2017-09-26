1112 M St Nw Unit: 201

Amenities
All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.
Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.
Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!
Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.
Professionally managed by Keener Management Inc. (EHO)
Front Desk
Fitness Center
Bike Storage
Hardwood Floors
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Silestone countertops
Gas range
Custom Closet Organizers
Custom Cabinetry
On-site Management
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Pre-wired for cable and internet