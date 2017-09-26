All apartments in Washington
1112 M St Nw Unit: 201

1112 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1112 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.

Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.

Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!

Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.

Professionally managed by Keener Management Inc. (EHO)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 have any available units?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 have?
Some of 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 offers parking.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 have a pool?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 have accessible units?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 201 has units with dishwashers.

