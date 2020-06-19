11 Sheridan Street Northwest

Amenities

Come see this large 3 bdr/1.5bth home located in the Takoma neighborhood less than a mile walking distance from the Takoma Metro. This beautiful 1,180 sq. ft, 3-level brick house offers a nice front yard, fenced backyard, and off-street parking suitable for 2 cars. Kitchen has an attached back porch perfect for enjoying the weather! Home is nicely furnished with hardwood flooring throughout, wooden cabinets, newer white kitchen appliances, ample space, and a full-size washer and dryer! Also includes a spacious finished basement suitable for fun family activities, and storage room. You don't want to miss this! Sorry no pets.



Rental Requirements

* All intended occupants 18 or older must submit an application

* Application Fee: $45 per applicant

* Minimum Credit Score: 625

* No prior evictions

* Good rental history

* No late payments in the last 6 months

* Combined Income requirement of 2.5 x monthly rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,615, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,615, Available 5/31/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

