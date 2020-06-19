All apartments in Washington
11 Sheridan Street Northwest

Location

11 Sheridan Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this large 3 bdr/1.5bth home located in the Takoma neighborhood less than a mile walking distance from the Takoma Metro. This beautiful 1,180 sq. ft, 3-level brick house offers a nice front yard, fenced backyard, and off-street parking suitable for 2 cars. Kitchen has an attached back porch perfect for enjoying the weather! Home is nicely furnished with hardwood flooring throughout, wooden cabinets, newer white kitchen appliances, ample space, and a full-size washer and dryer! Also includes a spacious finished basement suitable for fun family activities, and storage room. You don't want to miss this! Sorry no pets.

Rental Requirements
* All intended occupants 18 or older must submit an application
* Application Fee: $45 per applicant
* Minimum Credit Score: 625
* No prior evictions
* Good rental history
* No late payments in the last 6 months
* Combined Income requirement of 2.5 x monthly rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,615, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,615, Available 5/31/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

