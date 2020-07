Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This wonderful 2BR, 2BA condo is located in the heart of Georgetown! It boasts hardwood floors, new ss appliances, W/D and has just been painted. There is a 24 hour front desk and garage parking. Owner prefers a long term lease. Around the corner from restaurants, shopping and the Georgetown waterfront. The location is perfect!