Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:58 PM

1032 Lamont Street NW

1032 Lamont Street Northwest · (202) 335-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1032 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Sep 5

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Large, updated 3BD/2.5BA available for rent in Columbia Heights! Can come fully furnished - furnishings pictured are optional! This spacious home features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, renovated kitchen, in-unit laundry and an open floor-plan. Decorative fireplace adds character and appeal. Kitchen features gas range stove, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Captivating bathrooms feature newly designed sink patterns, standalone showers, and bathtubs with jacuzzi features. Apartment opens to its own back patio with room to garden and barbecue.

Walkable neighborhood! Short walk to the U Street Corridor. Only a nine-minute walk from the Metro station (Yellow & Green Line), shops and many restaurants at Columbia Heights. On-street parking readily available in this neighborhood.

$45 nonrefundable application fee. Pets subject to approval and $50 a month pet rent. Tenant responsible for gas, and electric. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Pet Friendly

Amenities: Private Patio, Fully Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Lamont Street NW have any available units?
1032 Lamont Street NW has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Lamont Street NW have?
Some of 1032 Lamont Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Lamont Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Lamont Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Lamont Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Lamont Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW offer parking?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW have a pool?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Lamont Street NW has units with dishwashers.
