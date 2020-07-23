1032 Lamont Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Large, updated 3BD/2.5BA available for rent in Columbia Heights! Can come fully furnished - furnishings pictured are optional! This spacious home features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, renovated kitchen, in-unit laundry and an open floor-plan. Decorative fireplace adds character and appeal. Kitchen features gas range stove, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Captivating bathrooms feature newly designed sink patterns, standalone showers, and bathtubs with jacuzzi features. Apartment opens to its own back patio with room to garden and barbecue.



Walkable neighborhood! Short walk to the U Street Corridor. Only a nine-minute walk from the Metro station (Yellow & Green Line), shops and many restaurants at Columbia Heights. On-street parking readily available in this neighborhood.



$45 nonrefundable application fee. Pets subject to approval and $50 a month pet rent. Tenant responsible for gas, and electric. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



