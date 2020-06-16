1016 G STREET SE

Amenities

FOR LEASE! Fully furnished, extraordinary 2-level Row/Townhouse - approximately 2,073 SF located in the heart of Capitol Hill w/ 3 beds, 2 full baths, 1 half bath and GARAGE. Historic row house built in the early 1900's and recently remodeled with an addition in both levels. Home features a beautiful open space concept on the first level with a rear exposed brick wall in the living/dining room areas. This amazing home is equipped with a working dual gas/wood-burning fireplace, stunning wood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Second level has three bedrooms including two master bedrooms. Luxurious bathrooms include a fancy shower with multiple jets and a Jacuzzi hot tub with jets. There are two skylights in the upper level which provide lots of natural light throughout the home. Unique millwork and glass details throughout the house. Private and spacious backyard patio with pavers and an enclosed garage with storage. Walking score of 97 - a Walker's Paradise score! Six-minute walk from Eastern Market Metro Station, two-minute walk from the Marine Barracks, a few minutes from the U.S Capitol, near Navy Yard, and H Street Corridor. Union Station is near by to take you anywhere. Few blocks away from the highway and a 10-minute drive to National Reagan Airport/Pentagon City Mall/Crystal City shops! Nearby parks include Potomac Gardens Recreation Center, Watkins Recreation Center and Triangle. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping stores, libraries, and much more.