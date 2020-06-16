All apartments in Washington
1016 G STREET SE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:37 AM

1016 G STREET SE

1016 G Street Southeast · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1016 G Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
FOR LEASE! Fully furnished, extraordinary 2-level Row/Townhouse - approximately 2,073 SF located in the heart of Capitol Hill w/ 3 beds, 2 full baths, 1 half bath and GARAGE. Historic row house built in the early 1900's and recently remodeled with an addition in both levels. Home features a beautiful open space concept on the first level with a rear exposed brick wall in the living/dining room areas. This amazing home is equipped with a working dual gas/wood-burning fireplace, stunning wood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Second level has three bedrooms including two master bedrooms. Luxurious bathrooms include a fancy shower with multiple jets and a Jacuzzi hot tub with jets. There are two skylights in the upper level which provide lots of natural light throughout the home. Unique millwork and glass details throughout the house. Private and spacious backyard patio with pavers and an enclosed garage with storage. Walking score of 97 - a Walker's Paradise score! Six-minute walk from Eastern Market Metro Station, two-minute walk from the Marine Barracks, a few minutes from the U.S Capitol, near Navy Yard, and H Street Corridor. Union Station is near by to take you anywhere. Few blocks away from the highway and a 10-minute drive to National Reagan Airport/Pentagon City Mall/Crystal City shops! Nearby parks include Potomac Gardens Recreation Center, Watkins Recreation Center and Triangle. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping stores, libraries, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 G STREET SE have any available units?
1016 G STREET SE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 G STREET SE have?
Some of 1016 G STREET SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 G STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 G STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 G STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1016 G STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1016 G STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1016 G STREET SE does offer parking.
Does 1016 G STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 G STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 G STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1016 G STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 G STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1016 G STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 G STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 G STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
