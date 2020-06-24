1011 NW M STREET NW

Amenities

Immaculate corner unit in the vibrant Shaw neighborhood. This luxurious condo features a spacious open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings and is ideal for entertaining. The custom built-in kitchen has granite counters and offers an Electrolux appliance package, including a gas cook top, wall oven and microwave, and dishwasher. Light from the expansive bay window, complete with motorized Hunter Douglas Power View shades, fills the home and reveals the beautiful hardwood floors. The bedroom accommodates a king size bed and has a spectacular walk-in closet by Closet America. The unit is complete with a large capacity Electrolux front load washer and dryer set. Amenities include a shared rooftop lounge and dinning spaces, gas grills, outdoor fireplace, and fabulous city views, including the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. The building also has front desk concierge services 6 days a week, a beautiful community room and library, a dog washing station, and indoor bike storage. This home is ideally situated just 2 blocks to the Mount Vernon Sq Metro stop, has a 96 bike score, 98 walk score, and is only 3 blocks to DC's signature City Center.