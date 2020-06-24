All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

1011 NW M STREET NW

1011 M St NW
Location

1011 M St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
bbq/grill
bike storage
Immaculate corner unit in the vibrant Shaw neighborhood. This luxurious condo features a spacious open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings and is ideal for entertaining. The custom built-in kitchen has granite counters and offers an Electrolux appliance package, including a gas cook top, wall oven and microwave, and dishwasher. Light from the expansive bay window, complete with motorized Hunter Douglas Power View shades, fills the home and reveals the beautiful hardwood floors. The bedroom accommodates a king size bed and has a spectacular walk-in closet by Closet America. The unit is complete with a large capacity Electrolux front load washer and dryer set. Amenities include a shared rooftop lounge and dinning spaces, gas grills, outdoor fireplace, and fabulous city views, including the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. The building also has front desk concierge services 6 days a week, a beautiful community room and library, a dog washing station, and indoor bike storage. This home is ideally situated just 2 blocks to the Mount Vernon Sq Metro stop, has a 96 bike score, 98 walk score, and is only 3 blocks to DC's signature City Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 NW M STREET NW have any available units?
1011 NW M STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 NW M STREET NW have?
Some of 1011 NW M STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 NW M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1011 NW M STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 NW M STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 NW M STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1011 NW M STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1011 NW M STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1011 NW M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 NW M STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 NW M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1011 NW M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1011 NW M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1011 NW M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 NW M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 NW M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

