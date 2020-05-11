All apartments in Washington
1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · (202) 596-6110
Location

1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 913 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Like-new rental in exclusive 1010 Mass community. Prime amenity-rich location proximate to City Center, 14th Street, Chinatown, Shaw, Mt. Vernon Square, K Street Corridor, new Apple store, and all points Downtown. Within four blocks of Metro Center, Gallery Place & Convention Center metro stops, allowing for access to all Metro lines. 97 WalkScore. Direct access 15-minute drive to Reagan Airport. Open floor plan unit has luxury finishes and upgrades, including custom built-in entertainment center, custom floor length built-in mirror, crown molding, custom built-in closets, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances and granite countertops, and large en-suite master bath with oversized soaking bathtub, built-in cabinets with laundry sorters and in-unit W/D. Also features floor to ceiling windows and hardwood flooring. Full-service building with 24-Hour doorman, secure access entrance/elevators and underground garage. Best feature is panoramic roof deck with swimming pool, gas grills, herb garden and unobstructed views of the Capitol Dome, Washington Monument, and National Cathedral. 1 Underground Parking Space included. Depending on credit check and occupation verification, deposit can be funded over first two months of occupancy. Building charges one-time $250 move-in fee. One time pet fee of $375 for cleaning; small breeds only. Water and trash utility costs included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest has a pool.
Does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
