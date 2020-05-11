1010 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Like-new rental in exclusive 1010 Mass community. Prime amenity-rich location proximate to City Center, 14th Street, Chinatown, Shaw, Mt. Vernon Square, K Street Corridor, new Apple store, and all points Downtown. Within four blocks of Metro Center, Gallery Place & Convention Center metro stops, allowing for access to all Metro lines. 97 WalkScore. Direct access 15-minute drive to Reagan Airport. Open floor plan unit has luxury finishes and upgrades, including custom built-in entertainment center, custom floor length built-in mirror, crown molding, custom built-in closets, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances and granite countertops, and large en-suite master bath with oversized soaking bathtub, built-in cabinets with laundry sorters and in-unit W/D. Also features floor to ceiling windows and hardwood flooring. Full-service building with 24-Hour doorman, secure access entrance/elevators and underground garage. Best feature is panoramic roof deck with swimming pool, gas grills, herb garden and unobstructed views of the Capitol Dome, Washington Monument, and National Cathedral. 1 Underground Parking Space included. Depending on credit check and occupation verification, deposit can be funded over first two months of occupancy. Building charges one-time $250 move-in fee. One time pet fee of $375 for cleaning; small breeds only. Water and trash utility costs included.