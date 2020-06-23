1008 W St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly tennis court

Now that the government shutdown is behind us there's one last deal still to get - the fabulous opportunity to live in the hottest neighborhood in DC in your very own townhouse for just $3250. This light-filled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is just 2 blocks from the U street metro and just steps from more than 65 bars and restaurants, 6 coffee shops, an indie movie theater (landmark atlantic plumbing), 5 gyms, a public track and tennis courts, Trader Joe's (and 5 other grocery stores). WHOLE FOODS IS OPENING A BLOCK AWAY IN JUST A COUPLE OF MONTHS. Grab this place while you can!



Upstairs balcony and downstairs patio complete with a fig tree (you can enjoy your very own fresh figs this spring). There's also a cedar shed for all of your bike storage and other needs (we're located at the bottom of a large hill - you'll thank us later). Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, stainless high-end appliances, exposed brick throughout, marble bathroom floor, exterior security camera (receive all your packages stress free), washer/dryer in master bedroom suite (perfect for having a hot towel when you get out of the shower), FIOS internet line installed, cable capable, central heat and AC, and so much more.



Skylights upstairs, frosted glass doors maximize light everywhere while maintaining privacy, french doors open up directly from dining room to the patio so by the time you've settled in and the nights are ready for BBQing you'll have everything ready for your indoor/outdoor event. Did we mention how good the backyard looks with fairy lights? Don't even get us started.



Reach out today. The post-shutdown offer is only good until we get the first signature on a lease.



Dogs and cats approved on a case by case basis. Utilities not included



1008 W St NW. References, application, and 1.1 months deposit required. Please contact me to arrange an appointment today!