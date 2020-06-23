All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1008 W St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1008 W St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 W St NW

1008 W Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1008 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Now that the government shutdown is behind us there's one last deal still to get - the fabulous opportunity to live in the hottest neighborhood in DC in your very own townhouse for just $3250. This light-filled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is just 2 blocks from the U street metro and just steps from more than 65 bars and restaurants, 6 coffee shops, an indie movie theater (landmark atlantic plumbing), 5 gyms, a public track and tennis courts, Trader Joe's (and 5 other grocery stores). WHOLE FOODS IS OPENING A BLOCK AWAY IN JUST A COUPLE OF MONTHS. Grab this place while you can!

Upstairs balcony and downstairs patio complete with a fig tree (you can enjoy your very own fresh figs this spring). There's also a cedar shed for all of your bike storage and other needs (we're located at the bottom of a large hill - you'll thank us later). Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, stainless high-end appliances, exposed brick throughout, marble bathroom floor, exterior security camera (receive all your packages stress free), washer/dryer in master bedroom suite (perfect for having a hot towel when you get out of the shower), FIOS internet line installed, cable capable, central heat and AC, and so much more.

Skylights upstairs, frosted glass doors maximize light everywhere while maintaining privacy, french doors open up directly from dining room to the patio so by the time you've settled in and the nights are ready for BBQing you'll have everything ready for your indoor/outdoor event. Did we mention how good the backyard looks with fairy lights? Don't even get us started.

Reach out today. The post-shutdown offer is only good until we get the first signature on a lease.

Dogs and cats approved on a case by case basis. Utilities not included

1008 W St NW. References, application, and 1.1 months deposit required. Please contact me to arrange an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W St NW have any available units?
1008 W St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W St NW have?
Some of 1008 W St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 W St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1008 W St NW offer parking?
No, 1008 W St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1008 W St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 W St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W St NW have a pool?
No, 1008 W St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W St NW have accessible units?
No, 1008 W St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University