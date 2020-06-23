All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

100 G STREET SW

100 G Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

100 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
HUGE 3 Level Corner Townhome! 2 BED/1.5 BTH. Beautiful and well-kept landscaping throughout the neighborhood! Lots of Natural Light! The 2nd floor is the ultimate lounge area surrounded with tons of Natural Light! Both Bedrooms located on the 3rd floor! Hardwood Floors! No carpet or basement! Kitchen island comes with breakfast bar! Granite Counter-tops! Separate Dining Area! Half Bathroom located on 1st level next to the front door! Phenomenal location! 0.6 miles to Waterfront Metro Station, and 0.7 miles to Federal Metro Station. Walk to The Wharf, Nationals Stadium, DC United Stadium, National Mall, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Parks and more! Assigned Parking! Washer/Dryer in unit! Outdoor Pool! Kids Playground located next to the cul-de-sac behind the home! This home and this location has it all! Move in as soon as July 1, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 G STREET SW have any available units?
100 G STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 G STREET SW have?
Some of 100 G STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 G STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
100 G STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 G STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 100 G STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 100 G STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 100 G STREET SW offers parking.
Does 100 G STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 G STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 G STREET SW have a pool?
Yes, 100 G STREET SW has a pool.
Does 100 G STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 100 G STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 100 G STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 G STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
