100 G STREET SW

HUGE 3 Level Corner Townhome! 2 BED/1.5 BTH. Beautiful and well-kept landscaping throughout the neighborhood! Lots of Natural Light! The 2nd floor is the ultimate lounge area surrounded with tons of Natural Light! Both Bedrooms located on the 3rd floor! Hardwood Floors! No carpet or basement! Kitchen island comes with breakfast bar! Granite Counter-tops! Separate Dining Area! Half Bathroom located on 1st level next to the front door! Phenomenal location! 0.6 miles to Waterfront Metro Station, and 0.7 miles to Federal Metro Station. Walk to The Wharf, Nationals Stadium, DC United Stadium, National Mall, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Parks and more! Assigned Parking! Washer/Dryer in unit! Outdoor Pool! Kids Playground located next to the cul-de-sac behind the home! This home and this location has it all! Move in as soon as July 1, 2020!